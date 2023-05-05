NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Assam’s Lakhimpur district forest department has ordered an inquiry against a prominent construction farm for allegedly using timber cut from young trees for formwork in an RCC bridge.

J C Construction, the contractor company engaged in the Rs 26.2 crore RCC bridge over Ranganadi river in Kharkati-Phatasuti in Lakhimpur district has been alleged for using a huge amount of timber cut from felled young and immature trees as form work support posts in the under-construction bridge by nature lovers and local villagers.

According to villagers, the construction company was seen bringing large amounts of timbers to the construction site and fitting them as support posts for formwork as the pre-casting phase was going on.

Based on public complaint, a team of Lakhimpur district forest department visited the site on May 1 and made an on the spot assessment of the works.

The forest team found flaunting of state forest regulations by the construction company and seized the timbers which had been piled up there.

They also erected a notice board asking the J C Constructions to suspend work till the enquiry is not completed.

The Forest Protection Force of Lakhimpur district also booked the construction company for violating the existing forest laws in acquiring timbers for their work.

The alleged use of timber from young felled trees by J C Construction at the bridge also appears to be flaunting the guideline 115.1 for Formwork, Falsework and Temporary Structures for Road Bridges of Indian Roads Congress-2018.

The guideline requires that all topographical, geographical and climatic conditions should be investigated as relevant to design.

Further, civil engineering norms also require well-seasoned, light in weight, easily workable timbers with nails without splitting and free from loose knots for formwork.

One here wonders how a reputed construction company like J C Construction with a history of many successful projects is ignorant of existing rules of forest products in acquiring timbers and using them at a time when steel and other handy and strong materials are available for formworks for RCC construction.

The lack of interest and indifference by the district forest department is also in the public scanner as the timbers were transported to the project site which is close to their office.

They visited the construction site after much hue and cry in local and social media platforms.

The source and way the timbers were acquired by the construction company is yet to be ascertained by the forest department.

It may be mentioned that the then Assam finance, health and PWD minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma laid the foundation stones of construction of RCC Bridge No 5/1 over river Ranganadi at Phatasutighat on Panigaon Kharkati Ahomoni Mirigaon Road under SOPD-G for the year 2020-21 on February 9, 2021.

This 240-metre bridge over Ranganadi, the second of its kind is being constructed at the cost of Rs 26,20,85,839 which will connect Panigaon in North Lakhimpur with Nowboicha, reducing a distance of more than 25 kms besides reducing traffic in NH-15 up to North Lakhimpur.