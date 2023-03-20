Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in LTK College North Lakhimpur

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria (LTK) College Assam.

Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria (LTK) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in History and Zoology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Zoology : 1

Educational Qualification : As per Govt. O.M. No.AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24/01/2022.

Also Read : MasterChef India 7 contestant Aruna Vijay’s unique potato fry recipe perfect for snacking time

Age Limit : As per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents along with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of the Principal, L.T.K. College payable at SBI, Angarkhowa Branch (06891). The applications must reach the Principal, L.T.K. College , P.O.- Azad, North Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 within April 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home



