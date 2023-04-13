NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Public from North Lakhimpur Municipality Board (NLMB) area has demanded the slashing of proposed tax hike of 15 per cent by the civic body to 10 per cent.

This demand was made in the public meeting convened by NLMB which was held in its office in North Lakhimpur on April 12.

Tax payers from different wards spoke against the 15 per cent hike in the annual municipal property tax.

Many complained about anomalies in the NLMB concerning tax defaulters for many years, problems of drainage and parking. Many tax payers also spoke about moving to court against the tax hike by NLMB.

Nibenita Dutta, the chairperson of the NLMB, who chaired the meeting said that the demand of rolling back of property tax would be discussed at the civic body’s meeting and its decision would be the final one.

It may be mentioned that the NLMB on April 6 had decided to roll back the proposed hike in property tax to relief tax payers within its areas.

The meeting, as advised by local MLA Manab Deka, resolved not to increase property tax beyond 15 per cent which was earlier calculated to be much more.