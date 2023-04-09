NORTH LAKHIMPUR: In a sensational incident, police have recovered cannabis (ganja), liquor bottles and several other objectionable items from an ambulance parked near the Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) in North Lakhimpur, Assam.

Locals informed the police about the ambulance, with registration number AS07C6501, which has remained parked on the spot for several days.

Upon searching the ambulance, police recovered several bottles of liquor, ganjas, playing cards, condoms and a sharp weapon (machete) inside the ambulance.

The ambulance, a private one, belongs to one Powal Koch of Na-Ali, Kadam under Bogeenadi police station in Assam.

According superintendent of LMCH – Dr Raktim Borgohain, private ambulances are not allowed to be parked inside the medical college premise and hence they park outside the campus.

Several local residents complained that the particular ambulance, parked near the main gate of LMCH, never move and has become a hub for illicit and immoral activities.

Locals allege that the ambulance parked in the area has created nuisance for the public as few youths gather in the vehicle and consume alcohol and other illegal substances.