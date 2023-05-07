BENGALURU: “Hindus are never terrorists.”

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (May 07).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this remark while speaking to the media at Mangalore in Karnataka.

The Assam chief minister made this statement while taking a swipe at the Congress party’s poll promise to ban the right wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

“Hindus are never terrorists. The reason they (Congress) wanted to equate Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal was to tell western media that Hindus are also terrorists,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Furthermore, the Assam CM said that Sonia Gandhi has been fighting a lone battle trying to establish Rahul Gandhi, her son, for the last two decades.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Sonia Gandhi has been fighting a lone battle for the last 20 years to establish her son so that he can earn a decent livelihood.”

The Assam chief minister further said that the BJP wants “Muslim women to have a life of dignity and respect, that’s why we have the courage to implement UCC (uniform civil code)”.