The 18 BJP leaders in Bongaigaon district of Assam resigned from their respective posts alleging “dictatorial rule” by the district party chief Himani Adhikari.

The leaders, who quit the party alleged that husband of Himani Adhikari – Daniel Das – has been carrying out “dalal raj” in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

This development can be termed as a major blow to the BJP in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.