GUWAHATI: As many as eleven opposition parties in Assam have submitted a joint memorandum to the election commission (EC) against the delimitation exercise in the state.

The opposition parties in Assam submitted the memorandum to Assam chief electoral officer (CEO).

The Assam opposition parties claimed that the issues over which the delimitation exercise was deferred in the state earlier have remained unresolved.

The memorandum from the Assam opposition parties stated that the previous delimitation exercise met with widespread opposition in the state.

The fierce opposition to the delimitation process resulted in the exercise being deferred in Assam.

Among the several reasons for which the delimitation exercise was deferred in Assam also included the likelihood of arousing “the sentiments of the people living in the state of Assam due to their apprehension that the ongoing delimitation in many electoral constituencies may result in breakup of affiliation between publics and its representatives, change of boundaries thereof, which may cause alienation of different groups of tribes”.

Representations seeking to defer the exercise until NRC is finalised, a large number of agitational programmes by ethnic organisations, and the likelihood of breach of public order were other reasons for deferring the delimitation process in the state, the memorandum said.

“…the present government and the party in power have acted unilaterally to support a process which has potential to create instability in the state,” the memorandum said.

“…we the eleven political parties together raise our voice against the proposed delimitation exercise in the state of Assam,” said the memorandum.

The Assam opposition parties that signed the memorandum are: Congress, CPI-M, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Jatiya Dal Asom, CPI, NCP, CPI-ML, RJD, JD-U and TMC.