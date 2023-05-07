GUWAHATI: Sensation prevailed in Guwahati after Assam’s leading psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Dutta was arrested on charges of child abuse by the police on Saturday night.

The doctor, who was accused of abusing a child, had gone into hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi district.

However, the police were able to track her down and brought her to the Paltan Bazaar police station overnight.

Sangeeta’s husband, Dr Waliul, is currently in police custody for five days in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Lakshmi Rai, who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been sent to judicial custody.

Dr Sangeeta along with her husband Dr Waliul Islam were accused of abusing their adopted minor daughter.

Meanwhile, Dr Sangeeta was on the run and hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi.

However, the police were able to track her down and brought her to the Paltam Bazar police station at night.

Dr. Waliul, Sangeeta’s husband, is being held by the police for five days in connection with the case. In the meantime, Lakshmi Rai, the caretaker who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been taken into custody by the court.

The doctor couple duo are accused of their alleged involvement in a child abuse case and the matter came to light after child rights activist Miguel Das Queah took to social media and informed about the incident.

As per allegations, the doctor couple tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in the blaring heat as punishment for being naughty.