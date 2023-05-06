Guwahati: After the police arrested the household help of Dr Sangeeta Datta, she (household help) reportedly told the police that Datta has asked her to tie the minor girl on the rooftop of their residence in Guwahati, Assam.

Sangeeta Datta as per reports had ordered the maid to do so because the minor girl was “mischievous”.

The police according to the reports claimed that the maid had acted as per the instruction put forward by Dr Sangeeta Datta.

Also Read: Assam: 20-year-old gang raped in Gohpur, accused arrested

Till the filing of this report, it was claimed that Dr Datta is absconding as she is evading arrest while her husband has already been arrested.

Dr Waliul Islam and renowned psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Datta were accused of torturing their minor daughter on a regular basis.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati-based psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Dutta, her doctor husband accused of ‘assaulting’ minor daughter

Both of them are known quite well in their fields in Guwahati.

Child Rights activist and chief of the child rights organisation, UTSAH, Miguel Das Queah said that the matter is being looked into and it was a very good initiative by one of the neighbours who approached the police regarding the ‘torture’ of the minor.

Also Read: Assam: Probe Ordered against construction firm in Lakhimpur

Queah added that while he had received multiple complaints earlier, there were no ‘alibis’ to back him with the issue directly.

However, on Friday the couple was finally brought to notice by the police after a neighbour approached the police.

The couple who lives in Manipur Basti of Guwahati, Assam were accused of assaulting the minor and they often used to tie her up on the rooftop of the apartment complex they lived in as punishment.

Sangeeta Datta on Friday night claimed that she along with her husband were victims of a conspiracy.

She claimed that someone were jealous of them and hence they wanted to destroy their careers.

A source further said that while they had also headed forward to apprehend Dr Sangeeta Datta, she was not at their residence but their household help who may have been an accessory to the alleged crime was arrested as well.