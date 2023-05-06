Guwahati: The police have finally arrested Dr Walliul Islam along with their household help in connection with the child abuse case in Guwahati, Assam while his wife, Dr Sangeeta Datta is suspected to have been absconding.

It may be mentioned that Dr Waliul Islam and renowned psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Datta were accused of torturing their minor daughter on a regular basis.

Both of them are known quite well in their fields in Guwahati.

Child Rights activist and chief of the child rights organisation, UTSAH, Miguel Das Queah said that the matter is being looked into and it was a very good initiative by one of the neighbours who approached the police regarding the ‘torture’ of the minor.

Queah added that while he had received multiple complaints earlier, there were no ‘alibis’ to back him with the issue directly.

However, on Friday the couple was finally brought to notice by the police after a neighbour approached the police.

The couple who lives in Manipur Basti of Guwahati, Assam were accused of assaulting the minor and they often used to tie her up on the rooftop of the apartment complex they lived in as punishment.

While Dr Walliul Islam was detained on Friday night, Sangeeta Datta in a video she published on social media claimed that they were a victim of some sort of conspiracy.

She denied all the allegations put on them claiming that a third party had planted the video in order to destroy their careers.

On Saturday morning, a police source said that based on credible evidence and preliminary investigation Dr Islam was arrested.

A source further said that while they had also headed forward to apprehend Dr Sangeeta Datta, she was not at their residence but their household help who may have been an accessory to the alleged crime was arrested as well.

It may be mentioned that is not known where Dr Sangeeta Datta is but it has been suspected that she is absconding as she is evading arrest.

Dr Islam would be presented in front of a judge in the evening after all legal proceedings.