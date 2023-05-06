Guwahati: A possible racket of counterfeit printing products was busted by the police in the Rehabari area of Guwahati, Assam on Friday evening.

As per sources, the CGPD team from Paltan Bazar Police Station had input about a racket running counterfeit printing products in the area.

Based on the input, the police team conducted a raid and nabbed three suspects from the area with a huge quantity of counterfeit printing products.

The three suspects were arrested immediately. They were identified as Tarun Das & Amit Das of PP Road, Rehabari & one Vijay Pareikh of Paltanbazar were arrested.

The police said that during the raid, they recovered a huge number of suspected counterfeit computer cartridges from their possession.

A source informed that while it was only printing material seized, there is a possibility of them being involved in other counterfeit computer parts or accessories dealings.