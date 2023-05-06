Guwahati: In an operation against contraband drugs, the Guwahati police on Friday evening nabbed at least seven suspected drug traffickers from different parts of Guwahati, Assam.

As per sources, the police succeeded in arresting seven persons with 10,000 Yaba tablets.

Along with that the police also seized Rs 38,020 from them with six mobile phones, one SIM card and a sedan bearing registration ML05-Z-1470).

The police also found one empty vial from them.

The arrested suspects were identified as Hamidullah and Nazer Hussain of Thoubal in Manipur. Apart from these two, the police also nabbed Abdul Haque of Rajabali, Meghalaya, Motibur Bhuyan of Hatsingimari, Assam along with Ebad Hussain Abdul Adut and Mistan Hoque from South Salmara.

The involvement of the accused in inter-state as well as international drug dealings is being investigated by the police.

Another police teams from WGPD and Fatasil Ambari PS arrested four suspected drug peddlers with 25 vials and 2.5 gms of Heroin at AK Azad Road.

The police also seized two mobiles and one vehicle from them.

The arrested ones are Himango Borah of Rupnagar, Saidul Haque of Machkhowa, Arjun Mallick of Rupnagar and Adam Ali of Latashil.

The police said that they have initiated legal action against the accused.