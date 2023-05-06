Guwahati: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped inside a moving car in Gohpur, Assam.

This incident took place on May 5, just a day after the shocking rape and murder case of Margherita came to light.

According to reports, the victim was taken away from her house by a person named Poransadgoura Basumatary, the mastermind of the incident, in his blue car.

Two other accused, Sohen Goyari and Vijay Mosahari allegedly recorded the entire rape case on their mobile phones.

The victim following the incident reached the police after she was let off from the vehicle.

The police based on the complaint took swift action and arrested all the youths involved in the incident.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the law.

An investigation is still under process.