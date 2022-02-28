Guwahati: Another gruesome murder was reported in Assam on Monday as a man was beaten to death by his son in Gohpur.

As per the police, the deceased was identified as Biren Gunju, in his late 50s.

On Monday morning he had an argument related to some family issues with his son Rinku Gunju.

The argument later turned into a scuffle between them.

Rinku in anger had hit his father aggressively due to which Biren received severe injuries.

Police informed that his father was taken to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police arrested Rinku from his house and initiated an investigation.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be known.

Earlier on February 22 a similar incident took place where a man was killed by his son in Barpeta’s Kalgachia over a dispute for a bidi (A type of thin cigarette).

The police informed that the incident took place early in the morning and the entire issue took place because of a bidi.

The deceased was identified as Lal Miyan who was stabbed to death by his son, Samsul Haque.

They were residents of the Alipur area of Kalgachia.