GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) has reported 152% growth in the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended December 31, 2021, said a statement.

The Company has reported a profit of Rs 2,257.30 crore in the period as against Rs 894.03 crore in the Nine months period last year.

For the third quarter of the 2021-22 financial year also the Company has reported a 38% increase in the PAT to Rs 1244.90 crore.

The Turnover of the Company has increased to Rs 10051.57 crore from Rs 6028.72 crore last year up to December.

The Oil giant said that Natural Gas production in first quarter of 2021-22 has improved by 17.83% as compared to the last quarter of 2020-21.

Natural Gas production during the 9-month period in 2021-22 has also increased by 16% as compared to 9 months period 2020-21. Crude Oil production has broadly remained constant, it said.

The Company’s EBITDA in Q3 2021-22 is Rs 2,235.72 crore vis-à-vis Rs 277.42 crore in Q3 2020-21 and EBITDA for the nine months ended on December 31 2021 is Rs 4,813.63 crore vis-à-vis Rs 1,453.66 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2020.

The company has reported EPS of Rs 11.48 per share in Q3 2021-22 as compared to Rs 8.33 in Q3 2020-21. For the nine months ended on December 31, 2021, the EPS is Rs 20.82 per share vis-à-vis EPS of Rs 8.24 per share for the Nine months ended on December 31, 2020.

Board of OIL has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share for the financial year 2021-22 which resulted in a total interim dividend till the date of Rs 9.25 per share (Face Value Rs 10) during the FY 2021-22.