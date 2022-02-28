Guwahati: A man who was recently shot in Guwahati’s Basistha on February 20 by his cousin’s girlfriend succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities informed that the injured Prem Kumar Debnath has succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

He was by a person named Samar Roy who came from West Bengal to Guwahati, only to shoot him.

On February 20, the man reached the house of his girlfriend in Basistha’s Bengalibari area, ended up in a heated argument with her cousin and then he shot him with a 7.65 country-made pistol.

Also Read: Assam: Avdesh Yadav’s killers suspected to be in Nepal

A police official informed that the entire issue took place because of some family issues. The girl and the accused person, identified as Samay Roy got introduced to one another through social media.

The police official said that they had some kind of a relationship but recently that turned out to be a family clash.

The person came to Guwahati with a pistol and reached the girl’s house.

They first argued and then it turned to a scuffle.

Also Read: Assam: Rescued leopard dies in CWRC Bokakhat

During the scuffle, the accused shot the girl’s cousin, Prem Kumar Debnath with the pistol.

The police said that following the incident, the police reached the spot and apprehended the suspected person who tried to lock himself inside a room.

The police claimed that there are allegations of him blackmailing the girl as well but that angle is being investigated.

Currently, Samar Roy is lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail.