Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in JB University Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) University Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant on purely temporary basis in 2025. Jagannath Barooah University is a premier institution of higher education in Jorhat. Jorhat is a city with a rich cultural heritage and a glorious historical background in the upper part of the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. The development of modern education in colonial Assam has a close connection with the establishment of this institution at Jorhat in 1930. After 94 years of its glorious existence, it has become the hub for educational excellence, fostering its vision and mission in tune with the objectives of Higher Education of the nation. It aims to strive in nation building process, promoting global competency, emphasizing continuous up gradation of teaching learning methods and techniques. It puts its best endeavor to materialize the dreams of its stakeholders through its innovative practices, programmes and policies. The institution has already got reaccreditation from NAAC in 2011 and also got “A” grade on the basis of its performance in the field of higher education. J.B. College has also got fresh autonomous status from the UGC with effect from 2016-17. Moreover, the star status has been awarded to the college by the Department of Bio-Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University with computer proficiency. Preference to candidates having prior experience in handling Income Tax e-filing and related work.

Consolidated Initial Salary: Rs. 10,000/- (fixed per month)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th September 2025. Reporting Time: 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Venue: Office of the Registrar, Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates must report on the scheduled date and time with all original

testimonials and certificates.

Applicants must deposit an application fee of Rs. 100/-. They should deposit it at the University’s Cash Counter before the interview.

The receipt should be produced at the time of reporting.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here