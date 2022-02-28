Guwahati: A team of police from Guwahati who went to Bihar for apprehended the suspected killers of businessman Avdesh Yadav has returned back after they failed to apprehend any of the suspected persons.

A police source said that as per the evidence they had availed, it was found that the primary suspects were three persons.

Of the three one person was identified as W Yadav who is also a village headman. While the other two were identified as Bablu Yadav and B Singh.

The entire incident is a case of a property-related clash.

Of the three, W Yadav was injured in a suspected firing which was allegedly executed on the directions of the deceased businessman Avdesh Yadav.

The shooting in Guwahati’s Chatribari in which he was killed was said to be retaliation.

The police raided several places in Samastipur, Begusarai and Khagaria districts in Bihar but could not track the killers of Avdesh as they had fled to Nepal.

The police informed that there were several similar incidents in the villages where these people have lived. But most of the time, the cases go unreported to the police.

According to the police, the three had come to Guwahati to execute the murder and the shots were suspected to be fired by Bablu Yadav.