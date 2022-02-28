Dimapur: The Nagaland government has sought information on people of the state who are stranded in Ukraine due to the prevailing situation there.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton said should there be anyone from Nagaland studying, traveling or working in Ukraine and is left stranded in the war-torn country or those who could have fled Ukraine and taking shelter in neighbouring countries, he is willing to extend any possible help to bring back ‘our brothers and sisters’ by getting in touch with the officials of the ministry of external affairs and embassies in foreign countries.

He asked the parents and relatives of who may be stranded there and needing assistance to send him proper details of such persons through parents or through the office of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF).

The NSF also on Monday asked all Naga individuals, students, parents and relatives stranded in Ukraine or currently taking shelter in neighbouring countries after having fled the country to provide details of such persons via its grievances cell at +917005305832/ +918974508102 and nagastudents1947@gmail.com.

It appealed to all the family members and relatives of those stranded Naga individuals to remain calm and immediately get in contact with its office by providing the particulars of such persons.

The federation said it has been in close coordination with the Nagaland government to ensure that all possible help and necessary support are extended to those in need or in distress in the evacuation process of fellow Naga brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, home commissioner Abhijit Sinha, in a circular, said the details of any person from Nagaland who may be stranded in Ukraine and needs to be evacuated may be provided necessary support and facilitation to his or her families or relatives at 0370-2291122/2291120, seoc.nsdma@gmail.com, sdma.nagaland@gmail.com of the state emergency operation centre, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority.