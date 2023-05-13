Guwahati: A leopard attacked two individuals, including a woman, causing severe injuries in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati in Assam.

The incident took place on Friday when the leopard suddenly entered the densely populated area in Fatasil Ambari causing panic among the locals.

The two injured individuals, identified as Suman Kumar Singh and M Devi, were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The extent of their injuries is said to be severe.

The forest department officials have been informed of the incident, and they have launched a search operation to locate the leopard.

Residents in the area were asked to keep an eye on the big cat to prevent any further unwanted incidents.