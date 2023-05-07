DIBRUGARH: The Assam forest department, on Sunday (May 07), captured two leopards while another was knocked to death by a speeding vehicle in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Assam forest department officials said that a full grown leopard was found dead on national highway 37 near Dikom in the wee hours of Sunday.

The animal might have tried to cross the highway when it was probably hit by a speeding vehicle leading to its death, an Assam forest department official said.

On the other hand, a leopard each was captured at Maijan and Singlijan tea estate in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday.

The Assam forest department personnel had set up cages in these gardens after complaints were received about leopards creating terror in these gardens and its adjoining areas.

“Man-animal conflict has been rising in Assam due to shrinking of forest covers. The problem should be addressed at the earliest,” an environmentalist said.

“In village areas leopards are spotted many times. They are moving towards human settlements in search of food. As a result the conflict arise,” the environmentalist added.