GUWAHATI: Six-year-old girl from Guwahati has made it to the Assam Book of Records.

Vrinda Surana has ensured that her name gets into the Assam Book of Records by making maximum back squats in one minute.

She made a total of 16 back squats in one minute while lifting 15 kg of weight on her back.

Vrinda Surana is a Grade I student at the Royal Global School in Guwahati, Assam.

“The Assam Book of Records (ABR) recognizes her athletic prowess by listing her among the state record holders,” the Assam Book of Records certificate stated.

