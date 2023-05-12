Guwahati: Two girls from Assam have got engaged at a temple in Guwahati in the presence of their close friends.

Eliza Wahid from Nagabera in Kamrup district and Manisha Rabha, a resident of Guwahati’s Hengerabari area on May 10 exchanged rings during the brief engagement ceremony.

23-year-old Eliza, who is posted as a staff nurse at Nagarbera PHC had become friend with 25-year-old Manisha five years back. Eliza first met Manisha through the latter’s sister at their residence in Guwahati.

Gradually the same-sex couple was getting closer to each and one day Eliza proposed to Manisha.

“After meeting Manisha at her home in Guwahati, I just fell in love with her straight away,” said Eliza.

Manisha, a beautician by profession, became a wife, while the girl from Nagarbera became a husband.

The two girls had first expressed their desire to marry to their family members, but they asked them to forget each other, telling them that it is against society.

While now Manisha’s family members have accepted their relationship, Eliza’s family members have not yet approved it.

“When I told my mother, she was shocked. But later, she agreed because she wants me to be happy,” said Manisha.

The couple has planned to have their wedding ceremony after one and a half years.

“Hope, my family members will understand one day and accept us,” said a visibly emotional Eliza.