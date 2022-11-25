NEW DELHI: A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking recognition of same-sex marriage.

The PIL has been filed by two gay men from Hyderabad.

The petition sought recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act 1954.

The petitioners are Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who have been a couple for almost 10 years.

The petitioners have also argued that the Supreme Court has always protected the right of inter-caste and inter-faith couples to marry a person of their choice.

Same sex marriage is a continuation of this constitutional journey, the plea contended.

Another petition filed by another gay couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj contending that non-recognition of same-sex marriages is violative of right to quality under Article 14 and right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice Hima Kohli.