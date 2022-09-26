Guwahati: At least three more FIRs were lodged against spiritual leader Sadhguru and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged violation of jeep safari rules at the Kaziranga national park.

The three latest FIRs were filed by three district committees of the Congress. The Barpeta, Dhemaji and Hailakandi district congress committees filed the FIR against the Chief Minister and Sadhguru over the issue.

The Congress stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself has violated the provisions of law by exercising his high-handed administrative power by throwing the settled laws of the land.

Hailakandi DCC & Dhemaji DCC file FIR against @CMOfficeAssam for violating existing provisions of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 in @kaziranga_ National Park – world heritage site on 23/09/22

Barpeta DCC filed F.I.R at Barpeta P.S against CM Assam for violating Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 in Kaziranga National Park on 23/09/2022

“We, therefore, request you that you would be pleased to enquire into the matter and register a case under proper sections of penal laws”, the Congress wrote in their FIR.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, have faced flak for enjoying safari at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday night.

Sadhguru, who arrived at Kaziranga to inaugurate the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam government, on Saturday night led a jeep Safari from Mihimukh.

The spiritual guru went on the night Safari in the central range of the national park with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarama, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and top officials of the park and the forest department.

Sources said as per protocol, Safari is not allowed inside the park after sunset as it causes trouble to the wildlife.

According to the website of the Kaziranga National Park, the jeep and elephant safari is conducted in the park from 8 am to 10 am and 2 pm to 4 pm only.

An official of KNP said on condition of anonymity that nobody except park officials and staffers is allowed inside the park after 5 pm.

Expressing serious concern, wildlife activist Mubina Akhtar accused Sadhguru of violating provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“This is a brazen violation of wildlife conservation protocol. Sadhguru claimed himself as an environmentalist, does not he has a basic idea of the wildlife protection norms?” Akhtar told Northeast Now.

It may be mentioned that in July this year, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had asked the Madhya Pradesh government to put a stop to night safaris in tiger reserves of the state as it causes hindrance to wildlife.

The NTCA, in a letter to the state forest department, said that night safari causes noise in the wildlife area.

“The animals are awakened by the lights of the vehicles. These put the animals under stress as they are used to the natural light,” the NCTA mentioned.

Himanta Biswa Sarma however had claimed that he and spiritual guru Sadhguru did not break any law by having a night safari ride at the Kaziranga national park late on Saturday night.

“There has been no violation (of Wildlife Protection Act). Wildlife warden is permitted to allow anyone to enter the park even during night hours”, claimed CM Sarma.