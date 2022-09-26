Dibrugarh: After two back-to-back slack seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the idol makers are back to business, ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations.

The idol makers faced a lot of hardship to run their families because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had hit hard their business.

34-year-old Rampada Shit, an idol maker in Dibrugarh, who faced lots of problems to run his family, is now busy making idols.

Rampada, who hails from the Midnapore district of West Bengal, has got orders for making idols for three big-budget Puja celebrations in Dibrugarh.

“This year we have got orders for making idols from three puja committees in Dibrugarh. Our business was hit hard due to Covid-19 during the last two seasons, and I faced lots of difficulties to run my family. I had to sell vegetables and fish to run my family,” Rampada said.

“I am happy that all restrictions of Covid-19 have been lifted and this year we are again back in business and Durga Puja will be celebrating in a bigger way. For the last two months, a five-member team has come over from Midnapore to make Durga idol in Dibrugarh. Our team has been working day and night to finish the work on time. Till date, we have finished the order of Mitra Sanga Puja,” Rampada said.

He further said, “All the materials used in the Durga idol were brought from Kolkata. The materials cost has increased in the last two years. Many big budget Puja committees have curtailed their budget due to the price rise which has affected the business.”

Uttam Paul, an idol maker of Dibrugarh said, “Last two years, we have faced huge losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected our business but this year our business has again back and we have got contract of making Durga idol. This year we are making 15-20 idols. The cost of materials has shot up compared to previous years. But, we are happy that people are organizing Puja this time without any restrictions.”