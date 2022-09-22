GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to disburse salaries of its employees early, in view of the Durga Puja celebrations in the state.

The Assam government employees will start receiving their salaries for the month of September from the 29th of this month.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state finance department to start paying salaries to the State government employees in view of the festive season.

“It may be noted that in view of Durga Puja and the holidays starting from October 2, Chief Minister Dr Sarma asked the Finance Department to disburse salaries from September 29 to ensure unhindered celebrations of puja season by State government employees,” an official statement read.

It added: “Chief Minister Dr Sarma said this step is in appreciation of the commitment and dedication of the government employees and the government’s care for them.”

“To ensure unhindered celebration during upcoming Puja season by State Govt employees, we’ve decided to start paying salaries from 29 Sept onwards, since there are continuous holidays from Oct 2. This is in appreciation of their commitment & dedication. We care for our employees!” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.