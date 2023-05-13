Guwahati: While the development related to the doctor couple, Dr Sangeeta Datta and Dr Walliul Islam in connection with the Guwahati, Assam child abuse continues, the police have found leads to the parents of the abused children.

As per a source, two Asha workers were involved in the incident and had given the children to Datta’s PA, Utpala Bose.

One of the Asha workers was arrested from Jalukbari while the other one was from Dhiren Para in Guwahati.

They were apprehended based on a statement by Utpala Bose who claimed that they were the ones who gave her the children.

A source added that based on an investigation, the police have traced the parents of the children in Barpeta, Assam but an investigation to verify the facts is still on.

It may be mentioned that Utpala Bose was arrested on Friday night and she was suspected to be one of the main accused in the case.

She was the one who had “arranged” the children for Dr Sangeeta Datta and Dr Walliul Islam.

Both the doctors were accused of “inhumane” torture of the children. They were even accused of tying up the children on the rooftop of their apartment complex.

Most of the time it was said to be during the scorching heat.

While child rights activists in Guwahati had received several complaints about the alleged torture on the children, they were left with no options as there were no witnesses who would confirm the allegations.

However, recently one of the neighbours reached out to the police regarding the incident and based on the input, the police nabbed the couple.

While Dr Walliul Islam was arrested first, Dr Sangeeta Datta in a video denied the allegations before making a run. She was later arrested at a house in the Jorabat area.

In the video, she maintained a denial of all the allegations labelled on them terming them to be a conspiracy by a third party.

She even claimed that someone wanted to destroy their careers adding that their household helps were given a big amount of money to frame them.

Sangeeta Datta in another instance told the media that the police were also involved in the conspiracy.

However, an investigation into the matter is still being carried out.