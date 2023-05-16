NEW DELHI: Tribal MLAs from violence-hit Manipur paid a visit to BJP legislator Vungzagin Valte at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte sustained serious injuries after being attacked by an unruly mob at Imphal on May 4.

Valte was airlifted to Delhi from Manipur in “critical condition” for better medical treatment.

The Manipur BJP MLA was attacked by a group of miscreants in Imphal on May 4 while he was returning home after attending a meeting with CM Biren Singh.

The attack took place along the RIMS road in Imphal when a mob attacked the car carrying the Manipur BJP MLA.

Vungzagin Valte is the BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency in Pherzawl district of Manipur.

Valte was initially admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, from where he was referred to Delhi for better treatment.

Also read: Manipur | Tribal MLAs seek ‘separate state’, say ‘to live amidst Meitei is as good as death’

Valte belongs to the Kuki community in Manipur and had served as the state’s tribal affairs and hills minister in the last BJP government.

As many as ten (10) Manipur MLAs, belonging to the Kuki community in the state, have sought “separation from the state of Manipur”.

“Our people can no longer exist under Manipur,” the 10 tribal MLAs stated on Friday (May 12) in a statement to the media.

The 10 Manipur MLAs, who released the statement to the media, are: Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Saikul), Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), LM Khaute (Churachandpur), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep), Chinluthang (Singngat), Paolienlal Haokip (Saikot), Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) and Vungjagin Valte (Thanlon).

Of the 10 Kuki MLAs from Manipur, seven are from the ruling BJP and two are also ministers in the state government.

“As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with state of Manipur,” the tribal MLAs stated.

Also read: No division of Manipur, says CM Biren Singh amid ‘separate state’ demand by tribal leaders

Meanwhile, reacting to the demand by the tribal MLAs from Manipur for a “separate state”, independent MLA Nishikant Sapam said: “Meiteis can never accept the demand for division of Manipur.”

Nishikant Sapam is an independent MLA, who supports the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

On the other hand, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, along with four cabinet ministers and state BJP chief A Sharda Devi met Amit Shah on Sunday (May 14).

The meeting continued for almost two hours and focused on restoration of peace in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The central government is against the idea of dividing Manipur and carving out a ‘separate state’.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday (May 15).

This clarification from the Manipur chief minister came amid demands by tribal leaders of the state, including MLAs, for creation of a ‘separate state’.