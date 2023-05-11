IMPHAL: Security scenario in Manipur worsened on Thursday (May 11) as incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the state.

Incidents of violence broke out in several parts of Manipur just when situation in the state seemed to be limping back to normal.

Protestors in large numbers on Thursday (May 11) took to the streets in Kangpokpi district of Manipur to block Imphal-bound trucks carrying essential goods.

The trucks, which were blocked by the protestors at Kangpokpi district in Manipur, came to the state from Dimapur in Nagaland with essential goods.

Protestors burnt tyres and logs at nearly 10 locations along the national highway 2 to block the trucks in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The protestors also set on fire a car.

With blockade in place, the trucks headed back to Dimapur in Nagaland to avoid any damage to goods they were carrying.