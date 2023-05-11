IMPHAL: Fresh violence was reported from near Churachandpur district in Manipur on Thursday (May 11) morning.

Incidents of violence was reported from Molngat village – near Kangvai in Churachandpur district of Manipur,

According to reports, a shooting incident was took place as miscreants opened fire following a clash that allegedly broke out between two communities.

This fresh round of violence in Churachandpur district of Manipur reportedly broke out at around 8 in the morning of Thursday (May 11).

Incidents of arson have also reportedly took place in the area with few of the houses being set on fire by miscreants.

Meanwhile, security forces reached the incident site to bring the situation under control.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur was ravaged by widespread violence last week, following protests by indigenous communities – primarily the Kukis – against the demand seeking tribal status for the Meiteis in the state.

At least 60 people were killed and over 30,000 rendered homeless due to the large-scale violence in Manipur.

A total of 128 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles or nearly 10,000 soldiers continued flag marches in the affected areas in Manipur.

“The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and numerous resources have been infused in Manipur, especially in the backdrop of the prevailing security situation,” a defence statement said.