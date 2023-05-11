IMPHAL: An intense gunfight between security forces in Manipur and rebels of an underground outfit has been reported from Bishnupur district.

The gun-battle reportedly broke out near Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Thursday (May 11) morning.

One commando of the Manipur police has reportedly been killed in the gunfight.

Moreover, three others have sustained injury in the gunfight.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 10), an Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries after a column of the paramilitary force was fired upon by miscreants in Imphal East district of Manipur.

“After firing a few rounds, the miscreants ran away. One Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds. He is currently under treatment,” the Army had said.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)