Guwahati: The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and infused numerous resources into the trouble-torn state of Manipur.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have worked relentlessly since the outbreak of violence, but now the state seems to be limping back to normalcy, even though the situation is tense in a few vulnerable places.

With peace returning, people have started to return to their homes.

Those who had fled their homes after the clashes broke out have now started to return to their homes.

The Indian Army is leaving no stone unturned to carry out surveillance of the areas not only in the hinterland but also along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are keeping a round-the-clock vigil in the entire state to prevent a reoccurrence of something similar that hit the state very badly, completely paralyzing the entire state.

Surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with specific tasking is being carried out. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also deployed several MI 17 and Cheetah helicopters to keep an eye by conducting aerial surveys of the vulnerable areas.

The Indian Army is also conducting foot patrols and carrying out flag marches in vulnerable areas to bring back confidence among the local people.

A total of 128 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are in action, with UAVs and other aerial surveillance assets in adequate numbers giving backup to keep a 24×7 vigil on the ground.

With the trouble-torn state starting to limp back to normalcy, there are possibilities that some unscrupulous elements may once again attempt to destabilize the peaceful situation by spreading hatred among the people.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are fully committed to restoring normalcy in the state and at the same time request all the people of the state to disregard any malicious attempt by people with vested interests in the region who would try to manipulate interpretation and misrepresentation of facts through various means.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles on Wednesday evacuated several people from Nagaland who were stranded in Manipur due to the conflict in the neighboring state.

They evacuated them in two phases. In both the first and second phases, a total of 676 and 553 individuals were evacuated respectively.

Meanwhile, in a freak incident on Wednesday noon, unidentified miscreants fired upon a column of the Assam Rifles at the Dolaithabi area in the Imphal East district of Manipur.

The miscreants fled after the Assam Rifles troopers retaliated and fired several rounds. An Assam Rifles jawan sustained a bullet injury but was immediately evacuated to the nearby military hospital where he is undergoing treatment now.