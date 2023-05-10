Guwahati: An Assistant Engineer of the Irrigation division in Baksa district, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam was arrested by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for bribery.

The accused official identified as Mridul Duari allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant for issuing a work order.

The accused later after a series of negotiations, reduced the amount to Rs 25,000.

The complainant, however, was unwilling to pay the bribe.

Hence, he approached the vigilance cell for legal action against the accused.

A trap was then laid by the team, and Duari was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the demanded bribe.

he tainted money was seized, and an additional amount of Rs. 10,000 was also recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against Duari under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.