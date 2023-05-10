Guwahati: A journalist belonging to a news agency was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Guwahati child-abuse case.

The journalist identified as Abhijit Bose is the brother of the personal assistant of the prime accused doctor Sangeeta Datta.

According to reports, bose had helped his elder sister “get away” before the police could reach her by conversing with her over the phone.

The personal assistant is now claimed to be absconding.

As per a source, the personal assistant is an accessory to the crime and might know more about the incidents.

Bose on the other hand has been charged under Section 120 (B) for protecting the accused.

In a related development, Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the case, was taken to the forensic department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the Pan Bazaar police station on Wednesday for a health check-up.

Dr Sangeeta Datta along with her surgeon husband Dr Waliul Islam were arrested by the Guwahati police in Assam for allegedly sexually assaulting their ‘adopted’ minor daughter.

Laxmi Rai – the maid of the Guwahati-based doctor couple was also arrested in connection with the case.

Dr Sangeeta Datta revealed that the minor girl is not her child.

She claimed that the victim girl and her twin brother were “handed over” to a doctor couple in Guwahati in 2019 by a woman.

The Guwahati police in Assam stated that the victim was subjected to sexual assault.

The private parts of the ‘adopted’ daughter of a Guwahati-based doctor couple – Dr Sangeeta Datta and Dr Waliul Islam – were burnt with cigarettes.

This was confirmed following necessary medical tests of the minor girl, the Assam police informed.