GUWAHATI: Arrested Guwahati-based psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Datta underwent a health check-up at the Gauhati medical college and hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday (May 10).

Dr Sangeeta Datta along with her surgeon husband Dr Waliul Islam were arrested by the Guwahati police in Assam for allegedly sexually assaulting their ‘adopted’ minor daughter.

Laxmi Rai – the maid of the Guwahati-based doctor couple was also arrested in connection with the case.

Notably, a blood sample of Dr Sangeeta Datta was also tested during her health check-up at the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, the child welfare committee (CWC) has appointed child rights activist Miguel Das Queah as support person for the victims in the Guwahati abuse case.

Following interrogation by the police, Dr Sangeeta Datta revealed that the victim minor girl is not her child.

She claimed that the victim girl and her twin brother were “handed over” to the doctor couple in Guwahati in 2019 by a woman.

The Guwahati police in Assam stated that the victim was subjected to sexual assault.

The private parts of the ‘adopted’ daughter of Guwahati-based doctor couple – Dr Sangeeta Datta and Dr Waliul Islam – were burnt with cigarettes.

This was confirmed following necessary medical tests of the victim minor girl, the Assam police informed.

Guwahati commissioner of police Diganta Barah said, “The minor girl child was kept captive at the fourth floor of Roma Enclave, the residence of the doctor couple. The 3-year-old baby girl bore injury and burnt marks on her private parts and bruises on many parts of her body. During medical examination, it was also found that the toddler’s private parts were burned with cigarettes.”