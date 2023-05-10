Guwahati: In a major operation carried out by the Guwahati Crime Branch, a huge quantity of gold biscuits was seized from the Fancy Bazar area in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday afternoon.

The market value of the seized gold biscuits is suspected to be around Rs 36 lakh. The crime branch arrested three smugglers on the spot while they were supplying the gold to a shop.

According to sources, the smugglers had bought the gold biscuits to hand them over to a shop at ABZ Complex in the Lakhtokia area in Guwahati, Assam.

The crime branch is continuing its operation in the city even after seizing the huge quantity of gold biscuits.

This is not the first instance of gold smuggling in the city. Just a few days back, a man hailing from Rajasthan was arrested with gold biscuits at Guwahati Railway Station in Assam.

The accused gold smuggler was identified as Revti Raman Soni, hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Acting on specific information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an operation and apprehended the accused in possession of gold biscuits weighing around one kilogram.