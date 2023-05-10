Guwahati: A man from Assam was arrested in Kerala’s Pulluvazhi for allegedly murdering a colleague at a plywood factory.

The accused was identified as 33-year-old Siddharth Chamuah.

He is a resident of Lakhimpur in Assam and was arrested for murdering Mintu Chamuah, 36, who is also from Lakhimpur.

Also Read: Karnataka assembly elections 2023: Voting underway

According to reports, the accused on Monday had inserted an air compressor into the rectum of the deceased as a joke.

However, Mintu after the incident collapsed and before any help could arrive, he died on the spot.

Also Read: SPs in-charge of Assam CM’s security transferred

Siddharth on the other hand claimed that he did not know what exactly happened or why he collapsed.

The police taking note of the incident registered a case of unnatural death and on examining the body, they sensed foul play.

The police initiated an investigation into the matter and found Siddharth’s involvement in the case.

During the initial interrogation, he told the police what exactly happened and was arrested for murder.

He is currently under judicial custody and further investigation is being carried out.