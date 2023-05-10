GUWAHATI: In a major development, all three Superintendents of Police (SPs) in-charge of the security of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have been transferred.

Utpal Bayan, who was serving as the SP (security-I) to the Assam CM, has been transferred and posted as SP of special branch (security).

He will replace Mantu Thakuria, who has been transferred and posted as SP (security-I) to the Assam CM.

On the other hand, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, assistant inspector general, has been transferred and posted as the new SP (security-III) to the Assam CM.

Also read: ‘None can have multiple wives’: Assam eyes ban on polygamy, to form experts’ committee

He will be replacing Suman Chakraborty, who is being transferred to the position Borah previously held.

Meanwhile, Gunendra Deka, who was the SP (security-II) to the Assam CM, is being transferred and posted as commandant of the 11th APBn in Dergaon.

He will be replaced by Tabu Ram Pegu, who is being transferred from the position of commandant of 11 APBn, Dergaon.