GUWAHATI: The Assam government is putting in every effort for total withdrawal of the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) from the state.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (May 09) in Guwahati while interacting with the media.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is putting in efforts to totally withdraw AFSPA from the state by the end of 2023.

“Efforts are underway to withdraw AFSPA completely from Assam,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Our aim is to create an environment of security in all the five districts of Assam, which are still tagged as ‘disturbed area’,” said CM Sarma.

Recently, union home minister Amit Shah announced removal of AFSPA from certain districts in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

This decision from the union home ministry followed campaigns by various groups across Northeast states to remove AFSPA from the region.

“In a significant step, GoI has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” Amit Shah had said.

“Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development… and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in Northeast,” he added.

Amnesty International raised concerns that AFSPA violates human rights law, specifically the right to life, the right to liberty and security.