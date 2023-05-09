DIMAPUR: An MA final year student in Nagaland succumbed to a gunshot injury after she was allegedly shot at by her boyfriend, a self-styled deputy kilonser (minister) of NSCN-K (Khango), identified as Thingiu Khiam (36).

DCP (crime) of Dimapur in Nagaland, on Tuesday (May 09), said the girl, an MA history final year student of Unity College Dimapur, aged 25, was injured when the NSCN-K official shot at her at Zeliangrong colony in Dimapur, Nagaland on Monday night.

After the incident, the accused took her to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injury.

She belonged to the Khiamnungam Naga community of Nagaland.

The NSCN-K kilonser, along with his self-styled boy guard Mongchon Khiam (37), has been arrested by the Nagaland police.

One modified AK rifle with two magazines and 55 live rounds of 7.65mm ammunition, one country-made .32 pistol with one empty case, two sets of walkie-talkies and a soft top Gypsy vehicle were seized from their possession, the Dimapur DCP said.

A case has been registered by the Nagaland police and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, the DCP said a 25-year-old scooty rider Merithung Kithan succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after the scooty he was riding with two pillion riders was hit by an unknown vehicle near Dimapur Municipal Council toll tax area towards Purana Bazar at around 10 pm Monday night.

He was a resident of 6th Mile under Chumukedima district of Nagaland.

The two-wheeler rider, along with his second pillion rider Zuchamo Patton (25) of Akok village under Chumukedima district of Nagaland, suffered serious head injuries while the first pillion rider, Mhayamo Kithan (22) of Soren colony in Wokha, received minor injuries in the hit-and-run case.

The second pillion rider has been admitted to a hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland.

A case has been registered in this connection.