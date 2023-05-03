Dimapur: Four vehicle lifters were apprehended by the police in Dimapur, Nagaland.

They were nabbed with the assistance of Pimla Village Council, Dimapur DCP (crime) said in a release on Wednesday.

Three stolen motorbikes and a four-wheeler (AS 12P 1424), which was used by them for the commission of the crime, were recovered from their possession.

All four accused, along with the seized vehicles, were taken into custody at Dimapur sub-urban police station.

The four have been identified as Vito Awomi (37), self-styled “rajupio” of the NSCN (IM) Tokato Awomi (29), Kitoka Awomi (35) and Kughashe Swu (30).

All of them are from Pimla village under Dimapur district, the release added.