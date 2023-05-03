GUWAHATI: The police in Udalguri district of Assam have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovery of arms and ammunition in Udalguri district of Assam was made by the police in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 3).

The weapons and ammunition were recovered from inside a forest area at Sikaridanga in Udalguri district of Assam.

The recovery of the arms and ammunition was confirmed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

“Huge cache of weapons recovered by @udalguripolice We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons,” Assam DGP GP Singh tweeted.

However, the number of persons arrested in connection with the recovery of the weapons is yet to be known.