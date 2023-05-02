DIBRUGARH: A thunderstorm struck upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district, killing one person at Moran on Tuesday evening.

A man identified as Sukeswar Gogoi of Moran died after branches of a big tree uprooted by strong wind fell on him.

Several big trees and electric lines were uprooted in Dibrugarh district due to the thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, power lines have been snapped in Dibrugarh following the thunderstorm.

“Moran, Tingkong, and Dibrugarh east areas were highly affected by the storm. Many big trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged. We are carrying out an assessment of damage,” said an official of ASDMA.

He further said, “NDRF, SDRF and APDCL are working to clear the roads. Restoration work has been going on. The process has been initiated for the ex-gratia to be given to the deceased family members.”