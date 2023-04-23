GUWAHATI: Rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, are likely to lash the Northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next couple days.

The Met department, on Sunday (April 23), also issued a yellow alert warning for these Northeast states.

It said that thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely to lash isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Northeast to reel under heat wave conditions for next few days

Moreover, isolated places of Meghalaya are also likely to receive heavy rains.

It may be mentioned here that while most of the country has surprisingly witnessed excess rains so far this April, the Northeast states’ rainfall stats have been sorely lacking.