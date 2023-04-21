GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely to be (3-4) °C above normal for the next few days.

Manipur’s Imphal West recorded 35°C during last two days which is 6.4°C above normal.

Following this, the scorching heat conditions in the state including parts of the Northeast may prevail for a few more days.

However, light rain is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, said IMD in a report.

Guwahati has recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 °C on which is 6°C above normal.

Similarly, in Tezpur, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3 °C which is 4.8°C above normal.

In Silchar it was 36.6 °C which is 4.0 °C above normal temperature.

Dhubri recorded 37.5°C which is 5.3°C above normal.

In Meghalaya’s Shillong, the maximum temperature recorded was 28.2 °C which is 4.9°C above normal.

Sohra recorded 28.2°C which is 6.1°C above normal.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat recorded 32.6°C which is 4.7°C above normal.

Manipur’s Imphal has recorded 35°C which is 6.4°C above normal.

Tripura’s Agartala has probably recorded the highest among all other major cities with 38°C which is 5.1°C above normal temperature.”

