GUWAHATI: At least three Northeast states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya – are likely to be lashed by heavy rains and thunderstorms in coming days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), an atmospheric instability in the Northeast is expected to bring rains (and even snow at higher altitudes) accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming days.

Heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) will lash Arunachal Pradesh between Thursday (April 20) and Saturday (April 22).

On the other hand, heavy rains are likely to lash Assam and Meghalaya on Friday (April 21) and Saturday (April 22).

Furthermore, scattered to fairly widespread rains of light to moderate intensity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Northeast during the next five days (April 20-24).

A yellow watch has been issued over Northeast for the rest of this week.