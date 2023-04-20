NEW DELHI: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launched a centrally-sponsored scheme to promote value addition and marketing of products made by the tribals from the northeastern region.

Launching the ‘Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from Northeastern Region’ (PTP-NER), the minister said that through TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation), the scheme aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant.

“The vision of the Prime Minister is to ‘Look East’, focus on development and promote tribal products to enhance the livelihood of tribal entrepreneurs and create endless business opportunities. As this area is constitutionally a tribal region, understanding the tribal communities is essential,” the minister said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other dignitaries were present in the function held in Imphal.

Munda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again stressed on a national programme for ‘One District, One Product’ for the promotion of unique tribal products, and TRIFED would collaborate with the state governments and agencies to ensure the promotion of these products through teamwork, providing solutions and value addition for these products.

The northeast region has always possessed immense potential in every field and the tribals have ensured through their efforts the overall development of the nation, he said.

He further added that all these efforts are aimed to help the tribal entrepreneurs and beneficiaries evolve in a greater market both at the national and international level, and the government will launch more schemes to help the tribals.

Biren Singh said that the barriers with the Centre in terms of developmental schemes have been removed, ‘now that we have realised that the government of India is focusing on providing the tribals of our region with a better quality of life’.

Through improved efficiency in the procurement and marketing of tribal items the from northeastern states, the PTP-NER has been designed to strengthen the opportunities for tribal craftsmen to support their livelihoods.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim are among the states that will be covered by the programme.