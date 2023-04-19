GUWAHATI: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are soon likely to sign an agreement to resolve boundary disputes between the two Northeast states.

According to Assam minister Atul Bora, the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to sign a pact to resolve border disputes this month (April).

Bora said that the Assam government has already finalised the draft MoU and will forward it to the Arunachal Pradesh for approval.

“If everything go as planned, the MoU is expected to be signed by April 20 or at least within this month,” Bora.

The Assam minister made this statement after attending a meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently.

“We are confident to soon find permanent solutions to the longstanding inter-state border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on amicable terms,” said Atul Bora.

He also informed that the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will sign the MoU in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

Talks to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh started after signing of the Namsai Declaration on July 15 last year by CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu.

According to the Namsai Declaration, the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh agreed to bring down the number of contested villages from 126 to 86.