ITANAGAR: Troopers of the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Arunachal Pradesh police nabbed two active overground workers (OGWs) of NSCN-KYA at Khanu village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two NSCN-KYA ultras were nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday (April 16).

Two mobile phones, a sword and some indiscriminating documents have been recovered from their possession, an official statement stated.

Based on specific inputs, a joint operation with Arunachal Police was launched, the statement said.

The joint team cordoned off the area and carried out a thorough search of the area, which led to the apprehension of two OGWs of NSCN-KYA, it added.

The apprehension of insurgents is a major setback to the illegal activities of the insurgent group, the statement said.

The arrested persons along with the seized items have been then handed over to the concerned police station in Arunachal Pradesh for further investigation.